Home Cities Chennai

THIS Temple takes its name from A Palai tree

Thiruppalaivanam, a village near Ponneri, has an ancient temple for Siva worshipped as Thirupalishwarar.

Published: 27th February 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Chithra Madhavan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thiruppalaivanam, a village near Ponneri, has an ancient temple for Siva worshipped as Thirupalishwarar. The traditional story of this temple is connected with the churning of the ocean of milk for nectar (amrita). It is said that the devas took a small portion of the amrita and made a Siva Linga out of it. Manikkavachakar, the important Siva devotee, has sung about the greatness of this deity. The inscriptions here record the ancient names of Thirupalishwarar as Thiruppalaivanam Udaiyar, Thiruppalaivanam Udaiya Nayanar and Paleshwarasvamin. This place was once full of Palai trees (Wrightia hexandra) and hence this name.

This old temple has a five-tier gopuram on the east side, in front of which is a large sixteen-pillar mandapa on the outside, the pillars of which have various forms of Siva chiselled on them. The temple tank, called Amrita Pushkarini, is near this mandapa. On entering through the gopuram, there is a spacious outer circumambulatory passage (prakaram) with a large mandapam leading to a smaller one which enshrines God Nataraja and his consort Sivakamasundari.

In the central sanctum facing east is the Linga worshipped as Thirupalishwara. The structure of this shrine is of a rare type, with the rear portion in an apsidal shape called gajaprishta in Sanskrit. The walls of this sanctum are etched with numerous important inscriptions. The sanctum of Goddess Parvati, now worshipped as Lokambika, and in earlier times as Yendrumpiriyada Nachiyar, is in the outer prakaram. Both Thirupalishwarar and Lokambika face east, which is a rare feature.  

The inscriptions here belong to the Chola, Pandya, Vijayanagara and other dynasties. There are also epigraphs of smaller chieftains such as the Telugu Choda ruler Vijaya Gandagopala. There is even an inscription of the reign of Prataparudra, the famous Kakatiya ruler, whose capital was Warangal (Telengana). These inscriptions are mostly donative in nature — gifts of gold, land, lamps, livestock and others poured into this temple.

Caption
Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp