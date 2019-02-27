Home Cities Chennai

Three men ‘rob’ gold trader of Rs 20L, detained

Three men who allegedly robbed a gold trader of Rs 20 lakh at gun-point at Baluchetty Chathiram near Kancheepuram on Monday evening were detained.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men who allegedly robbed a gold trader of Rs 20 lakh at gun-point at Baluchetty Chathiram near Kancheepuram on Monday evening were detained. Police said Manikandan, a trader from Krishnagiri had recently befriended two men — Mohammed Riyaz and Sivakumar — from the same district.

Recently, the duo told Manikandan that one of their friends in Kancheepuram was in possession of two kg of gold, which they could buy for Rs 20 lakh and sell at a higher price. Believing this, Manikandan left for Kancheepuram with the duo. “On the way another person Singaravel joined them,” said an officer. “A few minutes later, the trio attacked him and robbed him of Rs 20 lakh. They also used a toy gun to threaten him.”

