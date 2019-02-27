Home Cities Chennai

Three SEZs in Bangladesh to boost Indian biz

President of SICCI, M Ganapathi noted that in the last one year, there has been a sharp increase in import of goods from Bangladesh and in terms of general trade between the two countries.

Published: 27th February 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Syed Muazzem Ali, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, in city | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Government of Bangladesh has decided to set aside three Special Economic Zones exclusively for Indian enterprises to set up their businesses, said the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India during his visit to the City on Tuesday. 

Factors like non-availability of soft loans and cumbersome process to select developers, have slowed down the progress of Bangladesh setting up country specific economic zones. But considerable increase in foreign investment in the past year will speed up this initiative, said H E Syed Muazzem Ali, the High Commissioner, speaking at a session hosted by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI).

The SEZs will be set up in three locations including Mongla, Bheramara and Shoronkhola. “By opening country specific economic zones, the exportable base for foreign investment will broaden. Recently, the Indian government has invested five billion USD in Bangladesh for economic and technical development,” he said.

Also, plans to set up a Deputy High Commission in Chennai, is getting delayed as the Bangladesh government is waiting for clearance from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, said Ali. “Bangladesh has a strong connection with southern India as many come to undergo treatment and advanced medical procedures, and to seek employment in the IT, automobile and garment sector. A Deputy High Commission will act as a catalyst in such a situation,” said the High Commissioner.

President of SICCI, M Ganapathi noted that in the last one year, there has been a sharp increase in import of goods from Bangladesh and in terms of general trade between the two countries. “Nine hundred USD worth ready-made garments have been imported from Bangladesh. There has been a 113 percent increase in trade between the two countries since July 2017. India also has exported nearly two hundred thousand tons of raw cotton from AP and Telangana to Bangladesh, which is the second largest producer of ready- made garments,” said Ganapathi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp