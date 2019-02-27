Three SEZs in Bangladesh to boost Indian biz

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Government of Bangladesh has decided to set aside three Special Economic Zones exclusively for Indian enterprises to set up their businesses, said the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India during his visit to the City on Tuesday.

Factors like non-availability of soft loans and cumbersome process to select developers, have slowed down the progress of Bangladesh setting up country specific economic zones. But considerable increase in foreign investment in the past year will speed up this initiative, said H E Syed Muazzem Ali, the High Commissioner, speaking at a session hosted by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI).

The SEZs will be set up in three locations including Mongla, Bheramara and Shoronkhola. “By opening country specific economic zones, the exportable base for foreign investment will broaden. Recently, the Indian government has invested five billion USD in Bangladesh for economic and technical development,” he said.

Also, plans to set up a Deputy High Commission in Chennai, is getting delayed as the Bangladesh government is waiting for clearance from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, said Ali. “Bangladesh has a strong connection with southern India as many come to undergo treatment and advanced medical procedures, and to seek employment in the IT, automobile and garment sector. A Deputy High Commission will act as a catalyst in such a situation,” said the High Commissioner.

President of SICCI, M Ganapathi noted that in the last one year, there has been a sharp increase in import of goods from Bangladesh and in terms of general trade between the two countries. “Nine hundred USD worth ready-made garments have been imported from Bangladesh. There has been a 113 percent increase in trade between the two countries since July 2017. India also has exported nearly two hundred thousand tons of raw cotton from AP and Telangana to Bangladesh, which is the second largest producer of ready- made garments,” said Ganapathi.