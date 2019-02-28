After their ‘auto’nomy

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: My husband and my two brothers are auto drivers. My husband taught me how to drive, just after my marriage. I want women to see me driving, and get the confidence to drive, too,” said Daulat Begum.

The 56-year-old was one of the 41 new female drivers, dressed in khaki vests over their saris or hijabs, seated at the press conference at Makkal Auto’s premises in St Thomas Mount. These newly appointed drivers join 330 female drivers, or ‘pilots’, to work with the city-based company. They were felicitated by the chief guest of the event, Princess of Sharab, UAE, Sheikha Hend Faisl Al Qassemi. Her praise for the women drivers comes just under a year of UAE lifting the ban on women driving.

Fifty-year-old G Sarala is the first transwoman to work with the company. A few months ago, she approached the Born 2 Win Social Welfare Trust for a job, having been employed as a maid previously. The founder-director, Swetha Sudhakar, helped Sarala get in touch with Makkal Auto. The company will also hire six transwomen to work at their call centre.

“If some people harass me or say hurtful things, I will ask them to sit beside me and understand that I am also a person. I am doing this to earn money and live my life with dignity,” said Sarala. Her family, she says, fully supports her, and hopes that she can earn good money through this job.

Daulat hopes her work can assist her husband, K Sethu, financially, especially after their eldest son’s leg injury. “I want him and my youngest son to understand the value of hard work. Their father has been working hard his entire life, and they have not appreciated that. So when they see their mother working as a driver, they will understand and be motivated to work harder,” she said. She will join Makkal Auto as one of their ‘hijab drivers’, and will begin working in March. Although a few European countries like France and Belgium have banned religious apparel in public and tensions against the Islam community are at an all-time high around the world, these women view their hijab as a symbol of strength.

According to founder and chairman of Makkal Auto, Mansoor Ali, most of the women joining the company have lost their husbands, such as 42-year-old Sumathi I. “I am doing this for my children. I want them to get a good education and study well, and get the education I did not. I want them to work in an office,” she said.

“Of the one lakh users in Chennai, women feel that autos are unsafe. That is why we launched the Women’s Pride icon in our mobile app,” said Mansoor. In the Mauto app, which is available in Google Playstore, users can tap the Women’s Pride icon to avail a female driver, the ‘hijab’ icon for a ‘hijab driver’, and the trans icon for a trans driver.