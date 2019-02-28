Home Cities Chennai

Anna University V-C resigns from TNEA

Anna University vice chancellor MK Surappa has reportedly resigned from the post of Chairman, Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission and Tamil Nadu Common Admissions.

Published: 28th February 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University vice chancellor MK Surappa has reportedly resigned from the post of Chairman, Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission and Tamil Nadu Common Admissions. The move is likely to impact engineering counselling in Tamil Nadu as the varsity has been conducting the process for the last 22 years.    

Sources said Surappa sent his resignation to the Higher Education Department last week. He is said to be upset with the untimely reconstitution of the TNEA committee which prompted him to step down. Though the committee was constituted in November 2017, and was supposed to serve for a period of three years, it was reconstituted again recently. 

Surappa, it is understood, was not consulted or given a reason for the reconstitution. He has also written to the government to handover the counselling process to the Directorate of Technical Education. A senior official in the varsity said the process is likely to become cumbersome this year as DOTE does not have expertise in conducting the exercise unlike the varsity. 

Higher Education Secretary Mangat Ram Sharma, however, claimed the reconstitution of the panel was just “a routine process” and the issue was being blown out of proportion. “The powers of the vice chancellor have not been diluted at all. We only added a few stakeholders from the DOTE. The Commissioner of DOTE has been made the co-chairman of the panel so that he can conduct meeting in the absence of the VC,” said Sharma. “I have urged the VC to continue.”  

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp