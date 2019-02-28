Anna University V-C resigns from TNEA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University vice chancellor MK Surappa has reportedly resigned from the post of Chairman, Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission and Tamil Nadu Common Admissions. The move is likely to impact engineering counselling in Tamil Nadu as the varsity has been conducting the process for the last 22 years.

Sources said Surappa sent his resignation to the Higher Education Department last week. He is said to be upset with the untimely reconstitution of the TNEA committee which prompted him to step down. Though the committee was constituted in November 2017, and was supposed to serve for a period of three years, it was reconstituted again recently.

Surappa, it is understood, was not consulted or given a reason for the reconstitution. He has also written to the government to handover the counselling process to the Directorate of Technical Education. A senior official in the varsity said the process is likely to become cumbersome this year as DOTE does not have expertise in conducting the exercise unlike the varsity.

Higher Education Secretary Mangat Ram Sharma, however, claimed the reconstitution of the panel was just “a routine process” and the issue was being blown out of proportion. “The powers of the vice chancellor have not been diluted at all. We only added a few stakeholders from the DOTE. The Commissioner of DOTE has been made the co-chairman of the panel so that he can conduct meeting in the absence of the VC,” said Sharma. “I have urged the VC to continue.”