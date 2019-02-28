Best Kept Secret to spill the beans through covers, original numbers

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: What started out as a one-off gig at a friend’s wedding led To the founding of a band — Best Kept Secret. We ask Behram Siganporia, the vocalist, bassist, and songwriter, the secret behind the Bengaluru-based electro-pop funk band’s name and, he says, “Since it was a one-off event, our band was initially called ‘One Night Stand’. But there were so many copyright issues and we had a radio contest for our fans to suggest a name. ‘Best Kept Secret’ worked the best and that’s how we’ve been called since 2015 when we started performing for the first time.”

The band members include Hemanth Diwakaran on guitars, Abhilash E K on drums and Steve Rajan on keyboards. “Each one is influenced by a genre of music. Our guitarist likes metal, the drummer likes funk and the keyboardist likes Christian songs. Since we all grew up listening to the 80s and 90s, it sort of is an amalgamation and influences our taste for music. However, after multiple performances, we’re tuned towards English pop. Our sensibilities have also developed.

The band has performed more than 500 shows in 35 cities across the globe. They travel two to three days a week which leaves them with limited time for jamming sessions. “I pen songs based on my life experiences. Although the content is drawn towards relationships, there will be new lyrics on other topics too. Sometimes the music happens first and other times its the lyrics. We want to familiarise people with our songs so it’s always a mix of current and contemporary,” he says.

The band will perform covers of Bruno Mars, Maroon 5 and Ed Sheeran, and originals like Can’t let you go, Moving on and You and I. “We love the hospitality of the Chennai audience and the kindness they show towards us. We had a packed schedule with six concerts last year,” he says. Best Kept Secret will perform as part of The Big Picnic at YMCA ground on March 3.

