Home Cities Chennai

Best Kept Secret to spill the beans through covers, original numbers

What started out as a one-off gig at a friend’s wedding led To the founding of a band — Best Kept Secret.

Published: 28th February 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: What started out as a one-off gig at a friend’s wedding led To the founding of a band — Best Kept Secret. We ask Behram Siganporia, the vocalist, bassist, and songwriter, the secret behind the Bengaluru-based electro-pop funk band’s name and, he says, “Since it was a one-off event, our band was initially called ‘One Night Stand’. But there were so many copyright issues and we had a radio contest for our fans to suggest a name. ‘Best Kept Secret’ worked the best and that’s how we’ve been called since 2015 when we started performing for the first time.” 

The band members include Hemanth Diwakaran on guitars, Abhilash E K on drums and Steve Rajan on keyboards. “Each one is influenced by a genre of music. Our guitarist likes metal, the drummer likes funk and the keyboardist likes Christian songs. Since we all grew up listening to the 80s and 90s, it sort of is an amalgamation and influences our taste for music. However, after multiple performances, we’re tuned towards English pop. Our sensibilities have also developed.  

The band has performed more than 500 shows in 35 cities across the globe. They travel two to three days a week which leaves them with limited time for jamming sessions. “I pen songs based on my life experiences. Although the content is drawn towards relationships, there will be new lyrics on other topics too. Sometimes the music happens first and other times its the lyrics. We want to familiarise people with our songs so it’s always a mix of current and contemporary,” he says. 

The band will perform covers of Bruno Mars, Maroon 5 and Ed Sheeran, and  originals like Can’t let you go, Moving on and You and I. “We love the hospitality of the Chennai audience and the kindness they show towards us. We had a packed schedule with six concerts last year,” he says. Best Kept Secret will perform as part of The Big Picnic at YMCA ground on March 3.

In the band
The band members include Hemanth Diwakaran on guitars, Abhilash EK on drums and Steve Rajan on keyboards. While Behram is a pilot-turned-singer, other members are full-time 
musicians.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp