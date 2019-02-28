Committee to study plea of PT for ‘Devendra Kula Vellalar’ tag to 7 sub-sects

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Conceding the demand of Puthiya Thamizhagam president K Krishnasamy, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday formed a committee headed by a senior IAS officer to look into the demand for collectively naming the seven sub-sects - Kudumban, Pannadi, Kaalaadi, Kadayan, Devendrakulathan, Pallan and Vadhiriyaar- as Devendra Kula Vellalars.

Krishnasamy had demanded that the seven sub-sects be called Devendra Kula Vellalars and removed from the SC list. Further, the name of Vadhiriyaar has been left out of the seven sub-sects, said a statement that did not mention the name of Krishnasamy.

“The State government will take further action after receiving the report of this committee,” the Chief Minister said in his statement.

Krishnasamy could not be reached for his comments on the announcement. The committee will be headed by Hansraj Verma, Rural Development Secretary. Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Secretary and Law Secretary will be members of the committee while

Adi Dravida Welfare Director will be the member-secretary. Although many rounds of informal talks have been held between the AIADMK and the Puthiya Thamizhagam, no headway could be made in signing the agreement on seat- sharing for the Lok Sabha elections.

A few days ago, Krishnasamy had indicated that his party had presence in 20 parliamentary constituencies int he State and might consider contesting alone in the Lok Sabha elections as well as in the by-election.

He has also said renaming of the seven sub-sects could be done by the State government by issuing a GO and intimating it to the Centre for further action. DMK president MK Stalin has also promised that if the DMK comes to power, it will fulfil this demand.