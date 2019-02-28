Home Cities Chennai

Abhinandan's capture reminds 1971 PoW Tejwant Singh of his ordeal

Tejwant says he was also beaten up by locals like Abhinandan was after his capture. “They took away whatever I had but returned back the Gurbani. I was saved by nice people,” he said.

Published: 28th February 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Missing pilot Wg Cdr Abhinandan

Captured pilot Wg Cdr Abhinandan

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: “I was attacked by the locals, some had guns and some axes. I didn’t know what my fate would be,” recalls veteran pilot Tejwant Singh who was taken prisoner of war (PoW) by Pakistan during the 1971 war after he ejected from his aircraft.

Tejwant, who spent eleven and a half months in Pakistan after being taken prisoner on December 1, 1971, recalls only 12 Indian pilots were accounted for. The remaining were not, as Pakistan did not adhere to the Geneva Convention.

Tejwant says he was also beaten up by locals like Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhaman was after his capture. “They took away whatever I had but returned back the Gurbani. I was saved by nice people,” says Tejwant, an alumnus of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru. “Despite the war rhetoric, the people from both countries are the same. They have a similar culture,” he added. 

Recalling his days in captivity, he said he was unable to sit on account of a spinal injury. “A soldier forced me to sit and asked another soldier, a Bajwa, to sit next to him. When I told them that my wife was a Bajwa who migrated to India, there was a sudden transformation and the soldier was nice to me.” 

Tejwant is bitter that the then Indian government never laid down the terms for release of the Indian prisoners who were captured by Pakistan, despite having an upper hand in 1971. “The leadership ignored us immediately after the war.”

He says he had maintained a daily diary with details of all that happened in Pakistan, but it was taken away by the Pakistanis after three of his colleagues escaped from the prison. Tejwant says war is in the mind and not in the hearts: “After all, we are all the same people.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
veteran pilot Tejwant Singh prisoner of war Geneva Convention Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhaman 1971 Indo-Pak PoW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp