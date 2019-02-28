Doctors felicitated for advanced heart surgery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Wednesday felicitated doctors, who performed transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), a minimally invasive procedure that repairs the valve without removing the old damaged valve, in a function at the Tamil Nadu government multi-super speciality hospital at the Omandurar estate.

According to a release, the Health department signed an MoU with Heart Team India for performing the TAVI procedure at government hospitals last year. After the MoU, Heart Team India doctor A B Gopalamurugan, interventional cardiologist, performed the procedure on two senior patients in the government multisuper-specialty hospital at the Omandurar estate.

“This is the first time TAVI procedure is being performed in a government hospital free of cost and it would cost around `25 lakh in the private sector,” the release added. The minister felicitated the doctors and the patients who underwent the procedure.