Home Cities Chennai

Doctors felicitated for advanced heart surgery

The minister felicitated the doctors and the patients who underwent the procedure.

Published: 28th February 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Wednesday felicitated doctors, who performed transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), a minimally invasive procedure that repairs the valve without removing the old damaged valve, in a function at the Tamil Nadu government multi-super speciality hospital at the Omandurar estate. 

According to a release, the Health department signed an MoU with Heart Team India for performing the TAVI procedure at government hospitals last year. After the MoU, Heart  Team India doctor A B Gopalamurugan, interventional cardiologist, performed the procedure on two senior patients in the government multisuper-specialty hospital at the Omandurar estate. 

“This is the first time TAVI procedure is being performed in a government hospital free of cost and it would cost around `25 lakh in the private sector,” the release added. The minister felicitated the doctors and the patients who underwent the procedure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp