Foundation laid for 12 new industrial units, 12,000 to get job

CHENNAI: Within a month of signing MoUs with many companies during the Global Investors Meet (GIM), Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami gave effect to the MoUs signed with 12 companies by laying foundation for their units through video-conferencing on Wednesday. The 12 companies will invest `14,071 crore and provide employment to 12,294 people.

Besides, he also commenced the commercial production of Sheng Long Biotech India Private Limited, which has set up a manufacturing unit at Kadapakkam village in Kancheepuram district.