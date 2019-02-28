Home Cities Chennai

Indian Navy, Coastguard on high alert

An Indian Coast Guard source told Express that all the ships are at sea, patrolling the coastline of India along with Indian Navy vessels.

Police personnel at the entrance of Jal Vayu Vihar in Madambakkam near Selaiyur where the house of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s parents is located | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard are on high alert along the coastline of Tamil Nadu amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan after the Indian Air Force carried out an air strike on a JeM terror camp in Balakot on Tuesday.

A defence spokesman said that the Navy is on high alert but refused to divulge details. It is learnt that the Indian Navy along with Indian Coast guard, is patrolling the seas. An Indian Coast Guard source told Express that all the ships are at sea, patrolling the coastline of India along with Indian Navy vessels.

South India is home to critical infrastructure including the nuclear installations in Kalpakkam and Kudankulam near Kanniyakumari. “We are leaving no stone unturned and checking fishing vessels if we suspect something,” the coastguard source said while urging fishermen to divulge information if they suspect something along the coast.

Indian Navy commander T Venkataramani (Retd) told Express that Indian Coast is now well prepared to handle any threats. We have radars all round. We also have Coast Guard patrolling the sea with an increased strength in vessels. 

“We are well prepared to take on Pakistan Navy and our Long Range Maritime Reconnaisance is such that we have the ability to patrol the seas from Australia to South Africa,” said the official.

