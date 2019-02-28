Home Cities Chennai

Pedal against pedalling 

You can find out more information about the journey and support Naresh on www.freedomseat.org or www.drmgrdu.ac.in.

Naresh Kumar will cycle from Chennai to Germany  Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alot of people might groan at the thought of cycling from home to the neighbourhood store. And then there is Naresh Kumar, who is cycling from Chennai to Hamburg, Germany, covering over 8,500 kilometres in 90 days. 

His ‘Intercontinental Tandem Bicycle Adventure’ which is part of the Freedom Seat initiative was flagged off at Dr MGR Educational And Research Institute — which is also his alma mater — on Wednesday in the presence of ACS Arunkumar, president of Dr MGR Educational & Research Institute and members of Rotarians Babu Peram, district governor, Rotary District 3232 and Naresh Advani, president Rotary Club Guindy.  

“It is extremely humbling for me to be here because 14 years ago I walked through this gate as an engineering student,” he said as his proud parents looked on. “I’m so happy and proud to start yet another expedition from here. It is going to be a big adventure where I travel across 12 different borders. People can track my movements through GPS on my website and I urge them to come out and cycle with me, spread the word, support me and the cause.” 

Freedom Seat is a human-powered journey to help spread awareness about human trafficking. Naresh’s adventure on a tandem bicycle will involve picking up strangers and friends along the way in all the places he passes through to help raise awareness and funds to combat human trafficking. 

“Human trafficking is not my fight; it is our fight,” he said. “We can eradicate together this together. Through this journey, I hope to spread the message of ending slavery. It’s going to be a long, hard journey and I have everything I need from a tent and sleeping bag with me.” 

Initially, his route was through Pakistan, but owing to the recent developments he is now going to cycle to Mumbai via Bengaluru and catch a flight to Muscat. He will reach Germany right in time for a Rotary Convention that is happening in Hamburg between June 1-5.

You can find out more information about the journey and support Naresh on www.freedomseat.org or www.drmgrdu.ac.in. You can help the cause by riding with Naresh, donate online to help support the cause or can even contact him through the site if you would like to provide a place for him to sleep or a meal along his route.

