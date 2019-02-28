Real stories that are set to make an impact 

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a sold-out premiere in London, a full-house Indian premiere in Mumbai and New Delhi, Padma Shri recipient Mohammad Ali Baig, and Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation will bring the bio-play, Under an Oak Tree to Chennai on Friday. “I have fond memories of Chennai — my wife Noor, who has written this play, is from here. We have staged several plays in the city, and recently, I was also part of the Tamil film, Aruvi. I am looking forward to staging this play in Chennai,” says Mohammad.

The play, Mohammad says, is a journey of self-discovery through memories of childhood, adolescence and growing up in the footsteps of his father— an eminent theatre personality — Qadir Ali Baig’s craft. “We have also staged the play at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai, Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival in Hyderabad, and in London. Whenever we perform, the audience has been able to relate to it — it’s about childhood memories, adolescence, losing a parent, personal loss, and personal-professional journeys. Even though it’s a bio-play, instances and situations are relevant and can be anyone’s

story,” he says.

The theatre foundation is known for the tapestry of crisp yet breathtaking visual imagery it interweaves along with its stories, and Baig tells us how his theatre is modelled on his father’s theatre spectacles. “He did it in classical style and I have made it contemporary,” he shares.

When Mohammad and his wife write/co-write a play, they put themselves in the seat of the audience. “We see if, we, as an audience are able to connect with the play, from anywhere in the world. I work on a single mandate that we perform for the audience. This is why they connect with our plays and the characters. All this happens when you know the pulse of the audience, and my goal is to provide meaningful entertainment that is intellectually stimulating,” he says.

Drawing a line between being an actor, narrator and a protagonist in a storytelling format can be quite challenging and he concurs. “When both, the protagonist and the narrator are the same person, it certainly is challenging. Likewise, there’s an internal conflict when you are the actor too — should you take the audience, and leave them on the brink of tears while you don’t really cry, or should you cry/laugh along with them? There are moments in the play — of how I lost my baba, of how my ammi maintained her composure in dire times that almost bring tears in my eyes. But, it’s my job as an actor to lead the audience inside the story from there and not let it affect the flow,” he explains.

T

he take-away from the play would be about overcoming all odds including the change in the socio-political scenario. “The play isn’t as simple as it seems.

It is quite challenging,” he says. Mohammad is currently working on Tamil and Telugu movie projects. The Foundation will premiere its next play based on the life of the last Nizam of Hyderabad in London post-April.

The play

Under an Oak Tree is hosted by Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa. The play will be staged on March 1 at the resort from 7.30 pm