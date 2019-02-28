Return of the paan

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To be the driving force behind developing, launching and promoting culinary products and services requires channelling your inner foodie apart from forecasting trends and playing an administrator. One such entrepreneur, Vijay Roshan Dhaga, managing director of Kattha Chuna, an exclusive paan parlour in Shenoy Nagar opened in 2018, talks to City Express about his store and what the industry actually involves.

What made you venture into paan business?

Paan from very ancient times was an integral part of our rich cultural heritage, mainly because of its immense health benefits. Grandmothers at home would make paan every night. But, I realised this tradition is slowly fading away and that mostly, only men visit paan stalls because the stalls are often surrounded by people who smoke or chew tobacco. So, I established Kattha Chuna in 2018 so that people of all genders and age groups can feel comfortable to visit the shop and relish fresh paans.

Was paan-parlour your first

business idea?

Having completed my Bachelors in Business Administration, I always wanted to start a business related to food and my initial idea was to start a dhaba. But, I realised that Chennai does not have a big market for dhaba inside the city. Later, when I went to the north, I got this idea and Chennaiites are certainly loving it.

What are the specialities of

Kattha Chuna?

Paan wrapped with 24-karat gold leaf is our speciality, besides other innovative flavours like kesar delight, fire, chocolate, strawberry, rabdi and strawberry. Apart from this, we also have a wide range of milkshakes, detox drinks and diabetic friendly makhan rabdi.

What is your business model?

We have opened our first Paan Parlor at Shenoy Nagar and the second shop will be

inaugurated on Nungambakkam High Road, mid-March. We will continue to expand in different areas of Chennai, either on our own or by a franchise, before reaching out to

other cities.

What are the lessons you’ve learned so far?

As a 24-year-old, I realised the food industry provides plenty of room to grow. Due to changing dining expectations, younger generations are no longer frequenting the once-popular chains. Belonging to the same generation, I can adapt myself to the changing trends both quicker

and easier.

Are you equipped for outdoor catering in marriages and corporate events?

Yes, we recently catered for a wedding at ECR where about more than 1,000 people had gathered. While we plan on opening ten stores in the next two years in Chennai, we are also looking forward to exploring and

expanding the outdoor catering business.

How do you unwind?

I do what the other people of my age (24) usually do. I watch TV series and hangout with my friends. However, when you do what you like, you need not necessarily unwind because for me, being at work is refreshing.