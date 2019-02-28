Three English women who shaped colonial Madras

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The talk on Firangi women focusses on foreign women who contributed to our Indian society in the 19th and 20th century. They came to our land and played a major role in the development of various fields — medicine, education, science, literature, and social service. We’re bearing the fruits of their hard work. If not for them, we wouldn’t have had the opportunity to be empowered and educated,” began historian and writer, Nivedita Louis, while addressing the gathering at Museum Theatre, Egmore, as a part of the Iyal Isai Festival put together by the museum. We take a look at three such women who made a mark with their selfless service.

Mary Ann Dacombe Scharlieb

Dr Mary came to Madras in 1866. She lived on the Spurtank Road. While reviewing the Medical Jurisprudence by Joseph Fayer, she stumbled upon the challenges experienced during childbirth by Gosha and caste women. Mary urged surgeon Balfour and Lord Hobart in 1875 to open the doors of Madras Medical College for women. She went on to pursue her education from the London School of Medicine for women in 1882 and won a gold medal in obstetrics. She was the first English woman to complete an MD and MS. With the support of QueenVictoria, she opened Victoria Caste and Gosha Women Hospital in Moores Garden, Nungambakkam, in 1883. A permanent space for the hospital was given by the government in 1890 at Triplicane. A feminist and author, she contributed selflessly for 40 years. Mary laboured 15 years for the Indain women. She died on November 21, 1930.

Anne Jane Askwith

Anne came to India in November 1881. She was passionate about education, and when Anne encountered a visually-impaired student, she found it difficult to teach him. She went to England in 1888 and met William Moon, creator of the moon script, a writing system for the blind on raised paper, for the English language. Anne prepared Tamil moon signs with his help, and returned to Madras in 1889. In 1912, the Braille system of raised dots was introduced. Anne developed Braille symbols called the Askwith’s Tamil Braille. Eventually, arithmetic, geography maps, and music were introduced. The present blind school at Palayamkottai has a preschool, residential high school, rehab centre and workshops for the visually handicapped. Anne also taught upholstery, weaving, and embroidery to the visually impaired for them to earn a livelihood. She was awarded the Kaiser-i-Hind silver medal in 1907, and passed away in 1924 after 38 years of service.

Amy Wilson Carmichael

As a part of the Church of England Zenana Missionary Society, Amy came to India in 1895. She settled in the Dohnavur region in 1901, and penned a book titled ‘Things As They Are’ in 1903, based on various incidents where devadasi girls were given to a temple. These children were called the ‘children of god.’ Since then she began working with abandoned children in temples. By 1913, she had saved 130 girls. She went on to set up a separate home for boys of the devadasi women in 1918. She won the Kaiser-i-Hind medal in 1919. She saved 1,000 devadasi children. After her death in 1951, her body was buried inside the mission premises.