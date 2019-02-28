Home Cities Chennai

Woman tied, robbed at knife-point

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly tied up, gagged and robbed of a nine-sovereign gold chain at her apartment in Chromepet.

Published: 28th February 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly tied up, gagged and robbed of a nine-sovereign gold chain at her apartment in Chromepet.

Police said Brindha who lived in New Colony works in a private company at Guindy and stays alone in her apartment.”On Tuesday night, she returned home and at around 10.30 pm an unidentified man knocked on the door. When she opened the door, a man held a knife to her throat and tied her hands and gagged her with a cloth,” said a police officer.

He searched the room and fled with a chain. Brindha managed to remove the cloth from her mouth and raised an alarm. She was later rescued by the neighbours. Chromepet police registered a case and are searching for the man.

Woman loses chain in bus

In another incident, a 26-year-old woman was relieved of her seven-sovereign chain in an MTC bus on Tuesday.

Police said, Suganya (26) a resident of Mugalivakkam, had visited her friend in Velachery and was returning in an MTC bus. “She boarded bus number 54 at the Defense Quarters and when she was at Guindy she noticed her bag was torn and her gold chain missing,” said a police officer. Suganya lodged a complaint with St Thomas Mount police station and further investigations are on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp