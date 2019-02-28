Woman tied, robbed at knife-point

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly tied up, gagged and robbed of a nine-sovereign gold chain at her apartment in Chromepet.

Police said Brindha who lived in New Colony works in a private company at Guindy and stays alone in her apartment.”On Tuesday night, she returned home and at around 10.30 pm an unidentified man knocked on the door. When she opened the door, a man held a knife to her throat and tied her hands and gagged her with a cloth,” said a police officer.

He searched the room and fled with a chain. Brindha managed to remove the cloth from her mouth and raised an alarm. She was later rescued by the neighbours. Chromepet police registered a case and are searching for the man.

Woman loses chain in bus

In another incident, a 26-year-old woman was relieved of her seven-sovereign chain in an MTC bus on Tuesday.

Police said, Suganya (26) a resident of Mugalivakkam, had visited her friend in Velachery and was returning in an MTC bus. “She boarded bus number 54 at the Defense Quarters and when she was at Guindy she noticed her bag was torn and her gold chain missing,” said a police officer. Suganya lodged a complaint with St Thomas Mount police station and further investigations are on.