Housing department yet to file counters to 37 contempt pleas

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu housing department has 37 contempt petitions pending against it and some date back to 2012 with officials yet to file a counter affidavit in the cases, according to information available with Express. It is learnt that the oldest pending contempt case concerning the Housing department pertains to the Slum Clearance Board. The contempt petition was filed in 2012, but the state is yet to file a counter to it.

Sources told Express that of the 37 pending contempt cases, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority has 10 some of them are as far back as 2016. It is learnt that the pending cases have irked the chief secretary as well as the housing secretary who wanted officials to file counters so that the pendency of cases could be reduced. The Transport department, Health and Family Welfare department, Home department, Municipal Administration, Labour and Employment, Finance and Rural developments are also having pending contempt cases which run in double digits, official sources told Express.

In the Housing department, apart from the CMDA, the Tamil Nadu Housing Board has 10 cases pertaining to non-land acquisition and four pertaining to land acquisition. Similarly, the Slum Clearance Board has six cases pending and the Directorate of Town and Country Planning has four contempt cases. Since then the state government has directed all departments to file counters and while they have been filed in most of the cases, the number of pending contempt cases is still above 200.

Sources said a special review meeting is being held regularly with heads of the department to bring down the cases but there have been still a delay in filing the counters. Even in high-profile cases such as an expansion of the Chennai Metropolitan Area, the counter affidavit was delayed and field later after it was reported in media. It is learnt that most of the departments are having more than 10-year-old cases without filing counter-affidavits. In some cases, the pendency is due to wanting of draft counter affidavit from the head of the departments.

As per information available, there are 24 writ petitions pending in the High Court wherein the Housing department has yet to file counter-affidavits.The pending contempt cases are being monitored by the State setting up a Court Case Monitoring System (CCMS), an IT application platform which monitors cases pending against the departments or officials concerned. The CCMS, which was created after more than 19,000 contempt of court petitions were pending against the Tamil Nadu government officials in the Madras High Court and the Madurai Bench between 2010 and February 16, 2014, had revealed in 2017 that counters were yet to be filed in 13,000 cases.

10-year-old cases

Even in high-profile cases such as the expansion of the Chennai Metropolitan Area, the counter affidavit was delayed and field later after it was reported in media. Most of the departments are having over 10-year-old cases without filing counter-affidavits. In some cases, the pendency is due to wanting of draft counter affidavit from heads of departments.

19,000 contempt of court petitions were pending against TN government officials in the Madras High Court and the Madurai Bench between 2010 and February 2014, before CCMS, an IT application to monitor cases pending against the departments or officials, was set up