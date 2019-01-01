ICF can be best in the world in the next 10 years: Sudhanshu Mani

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sudhanshu Mani under whose leadership, Integral Coach Factory witnessed a major transformation, retired on Monday. Mani who played a key role in the manufacture of India’s fastest train, ‘Train 18’, says the Indian Railways has to develop its own technology.

According to him, ICF is ready to go in for large-scale production of AC EMUs. If the railway board takes a policy decision on stopping production of non-AC EMUs in the next two years, Chennai suburban will undergo tremendous change. Excerpts from his interaction with B Anbuselvan.

Q. How did you ring in the changes in last two years?



The basic function of any success is a starting point. Unless there is bread and butter issues, you should not work anywhere if you don’t like the work. This has been the motto of my life. You should never stop having a deep love for your job. If you are unable to love your job, you are doing injustice to yourself and the organisation. Thanks to the Railway minister and railway board. Mainly because of empowerment is given to GMs, I have been able to make some changes. This was the tenure (August 2016 to December 2018) that GM had all the powers. That’s why I call it as icing on a cake. The hard work of employees helped me to do many things.

Q: What will be progress of ICF in next 10 years?

If everything goes alright, ICF can become one of the best organisations in the world in terms of products and culture. It will be an exemplary organisation in India to showcase the best in terms of culture, facilities, infrastructure and discipline, model and professional. Definitely, half has been done and half has to be done. It will transform itself from the biggest to one of the best in the world without technology transfer. But it will not be easy.

Q: In terms of technology, Indian railways lies far behind compared to other countries.

Yes. We are behind. We will remain behind if we do not start making our own technology. If DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) can do it on their own, ICF also can do it. If we start our own we will still be behind. But we will learn how to do.

Q: Does ICF has any suggestions to improve bio-toilets on Indian railways?

Bio toilets are designed and developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). We have started introducing vacuum toilets in all air-conditioned coaches. Once its tested in another six months, all the AC Coaches will be fitted with vacuum toilets.

Q: In India, passenger trains, goods trains and suburban trains are run on the same tracks. There is no dedicated tracks for passenger trains. Is there any delay augmenting the infrastructure of Indian Railways?

We fell behind by not allocating the resources in the past. But now, the investments have gone up multiple times. Expenditure on infrastructure has been increased from ` 60, 000 crore to `1.5 lakhs crores in the last year. Germany is running its express and slow trains on the same track. Dedicated corridors are coming up. Indian Railways has to upgrade the railway tracks to operate trains at 160 to 200 km speed. The tracks have to be fenced on both sides and it’s a major expenditure. If trains can be run at 130 km, it still will be useful.

Q: Southern Railway and other zonal railways always complain of shortage of coaches for not introducing new trains? Where does ICF stand?

Yes, there is shortage of rakes currently. We have enough number of coaches, but owing to shortage of power cars, rakes could not be formed. We will have to stress on the need for more power cars.

(For the full interview, please visit: http://newindianexpress.com)

Changes

ICF becomes largest coach manufacturing unit by turning out 2503 coaches in 63 types in 2017-18

Train 18, India’s fastest train manufactured with 80 per cent indigenous materials.

Prototypes of underslung coaches of EMU, MEMU and DEMU with additional features awaits RDSO clearance.

Developed own solid waste management system that recycles biodegradable waste into manure for plants

Nine teams consisting of 130 women have been formed as ‘Mahila Sakthi’

Chennai Rail Museum has become a place with paintings and sculptures that are made from scrap

Built a floodlit cricket and Astroturf hockey stadiums that are only the second such facilities in Chennai