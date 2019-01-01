Home Cities Chennai

Research on evolution has gone beyond Darwinism: Emeritus professor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The study of evolution has gone beyond Darwinism, which states that all species of organisms arise and develop through the natural selection of small, inherited variations that increase the individual’s ability to compete, survive and reproduce, said PC Kesavan, an Emeritus professor currently teaching at MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, on Monday.

Speaking at the 143rd international convention at Theosophical Society, Adyar, he said, “In Darwinism, it  is the survival of the fittest, but in certain cases, it’s survival of the species that coordinate best with each other.” He also cited examples of symbiogenesis in which organism best survive adversity by cooperating with each other.

He further said Darwin’s theory of random selection of genes is not always true and that scientists have observed more and more cases of adaptive selection of genes. The role of genes has been diminishing with competent research in other fields of biology over the years, he said.“For example, homosexuality does not have any proven link to genetics, but hormonal conditioning in the womb has some effect on later preferences,” he said.

