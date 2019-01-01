To ease train travels, Chennai TTEs will be given hand-held terminals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway general manager R K Kulshrestha unveiled and handed over the hand-held terminals for travelling ticket examiners (TTE) of the Chennai division on Monday. In the first phase, the equipment will be put to use by the TTEs of the Chennai division on an experiment on two trains - Chennai-Mysuru Shatabdi and Chennai-Coimbatore Shatabdi Express.

Addressing media persons, the general manager said the hand-held terminals would replace paper charts presently used by TTEs on board.“The devices are synced with passenger reservation system enabling downloading of charts and uploading of modified charts after checking will become easier.

The offline application enables TTEs to work with the downloaded chart even in the absence of network connectivity,” said the official. The general manager added that TTEs can easily check the tickets of passengers, mark turned up/ not turned up passengers and expedite allotment of fresh/alternate berths or seats. “Besides, upgrading/downgrading accommodation, calculation of occupancy for food and bedrolls can be made swiftly,” he explained.