Home Cities Chennai

To ease train travels, Chennai TTEs will be given hand-held terminals

Addressing media persons, the general manager said the hand-held terminals would replace paper charts presently used by TTEs on board.

Published: 01st January 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Southern Railway GM R K Kulshrestha and others seen with TTEs at the launch of the hand-held terminals at the Central station on Monday | d sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway general manager R K Kulshrestha unveiled and handed over the hand-held terminals for travelling ticket examiners (TTE) of the Chennai division on Monday. In the first phase, the equipment will be put to use by the TTEs of the Chennai division on an experiment on two trains - Chennai-Mysuru Shatabdi and Chennai-Coimbatore Shatabdi Express. 

Addressing media persons, the general manager said the hand-held terminals would replace paper charts presently used by TTEs on board.“The devices are synced with passenger reservation system enabling downloading of charts and uploading of modified charts after checking will become easier.

The offline application enables TTEs to work with the downloaded chart even in the absence of network connectivity,” said the official. The general manager added that TTEs can easily check the tickets of passengers, mark turned up/ not turned up passengers and expedite allotment of fresh/alternate berths or seats. “Besides, upgrading/downgrading accommodation, calculation of occupancy for food and bedrolls can be made swiftly,” he explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TTEs Shatabdi Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp