With Central aid for Gaja in, Tiruvarur gets its byelection date

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India made a surprise announcement on Monday. By-elections to Tiruvarur Assembly seat, held by late DMK leader M Karunanidhi, will be held on January 28 and counting of votes on January 31.

The model code of conduct has already come into force. Interestingly, the poll date was announced hours after the Centre cleared a temporary assistance package of Rs 1,146 crore for people hit by Cyclone Gaja. Tiruvarur was one of the worst-affected districts.

According to the ECI notification, filing of nominations will begin on January 3. The AIADMK and DMK, meanwhile, have invited applications for the selection of candidates to the seat that was once held by the DMK patriarch. Dates for by-polls to 18 seats, MLAs of which have been disqualified, have not been announced.

The poll panel has not announced dates for by-polls to 18 seats, MLAs of which have been disqualified. This is probably because the 90-day window, given by the Madras High Court to the disqualified MLAs to file an appeal, gets over only in the third week of January.

Speaking on the issue, a top official in the Elections Department told Express that by-polls to Thiruparankundram and Thiruvarur have to be completed by the first week of February.

Since the Thiruparankundram issue is pending before the court, dates for Thiruvarur were notified by the poll panel. “The 18 MLAs have a 90-day window to go for an appeal,” he said.