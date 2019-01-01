Home Cities Chennai

Woman PhD scholar from Jharkhand commits suicide at IIT Madras 

According to a student of the institute, the scholar, belonging to the metallurgy department, locked herself in her room in Sabarmati hostel two days ago.

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

CHENNAI: A woman PhD scholar of IIT Madras from Jharkhand allegedly commited suicide in her hostel room, police said Tuesday.

A senior police officer told PTI that they got a call from the institute about the incident only Tuesday evening, adding that "foul smell was emanating indicating that the extreme step might not have been taken today."

Investigation is on, the officer said, declining to divulge further information.

IIT Madras has around 18 hostels in the campus.

 

