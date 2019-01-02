Home Cities Chennai

Five days after woman falls to death, hubby nabbed

Five days after a labourer fell from the 19th floor of an under-construction building at Thalambur, police are saying that it was her husband who pushed her down to death.

Published: 02nd January 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five days after a labourer fell from the 19th floor of an under-construction building at Thalambur, police are saying that it was her husband who pushed her down to death.

Santhosh Kumar (23) and his wife Sheela Devi (21) from Jharkhand were construction workers in Chennai. They were working on the site of a 29-storey army residential quarters at Thalambur, near Kelambakkam in Kancheepuram district. 

Around 6 pm on Thursday, when Sheela Devi was working on the 19th floor of the building, she fell down and died on the spot. Initially it was believed that she accidentally slipped and fell down from the building. 

But on Tuesday police said their inquiries revealed that her husband Santhosh Kumar had pushed his wife down as he had suspected her of being in an illicit affair with a co-worker.

The Thalambur police, who had earlier registered a case of unnatural death, changed it into a case of murder and arrested Santhosh Kumar. He was remanded into judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sheela Devi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp