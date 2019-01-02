Five days after woman falls to death, hubby nabbed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five days after a labourer fell from the 19th floor of an under-construction building at Thalambur, police are saying that it was her husband who pushed her down to death.

Santhosh Kumar (23) and his wife Sheela Devi (21) from Jharkhand were construction workers in Chennai. They were working on the site of a 29-storey army residential quarters at Thalambur, near Kelambakkam in Kancheepuram district.

Around 6 pm on Thursday, when Sheela Devi was working on the 19th floor of the building, she fell down and died on the spot. Initially it was believed that she accidentally slipped and fell down from the building.

But on Tuesday police said their inquiries revealed that her husband Santhosh Kumar had pushed his wife down as he had suspected her of being in an illicit affair with a co-worker.

The Thalambur police, who had earlier registered a case of unnatural death, changed it into a case of murder and arrested Santhosh Kumar. He was remanded into judicial custody.