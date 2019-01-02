Home Cities Chennai

After eight long years, MRTS on Velachery-St Thomas Mount stretch receives green signal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After eight long years, the final 500-metre stretch of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) between Velacherry and St Thomas Mount has obtained green signal. Recently, the Madras High Court dismissed a batch of 40 petitions challenging land acquisition for the project. The project will enable the linking of MRTS with suburban railway network between Beach and Chengelpet and the Metro Rail.  

“This controversy is not unfamiliar to this court, nor are the petitioners. It must be recorded that the anxiety of the petitioners to save their lands from acquisition has met its match in the attitude of the government authorities, which ranged anywhere from being lackadaisical to being indifferent if the sporadic acts of seriousness in taking the project forward is ignored,” noted Justice N Seshasayee.

The landowners sought a compensation of `12,375 per square feet against `8,422 per square feet offered by the Negotiation Committee. The petitioners wanted compensation based on the highest market value during the year 2014 and applying emergency clause under section 40 (3) of the new Land Acquisition Act.

The court for long has been ordering the officials to follow procedures under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. But authorities failed to follow the due process of law resulting in a bunch of petitions filed by residents.

“There is in display an utter lack of professionalism in ignoring a critical factor that directly affects the discharge of statutory responsibility, namely the commencement of the Right to Fair Compensation Act. What puzzles this court is, why, despite this court’s direction to issue notices under the Right to Fair Compensation Act in 2014, notices were again wrongly issued under the old Act,” the Judge observed.

It should not be forgotten, which this court was informed, that there would be an annual cost escalation of about 5-6 per cent for every year’s delay in concluding the project. “Who pays this differential cost occurred due to such escalation? Aren’t we, the people of this country who pay? And, are we not called upon to pay for the lapses of the unprofessional authorities?” the court said.

