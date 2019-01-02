AIADMK split over Law Min’s demand

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Law Minister CVe Shanmugam’s demand for an independent probe into the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has sparked differing views within the ruling AIADMK, with Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar strongly backing Shanmugam and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam gently dismissing it as “Shanmugam’s personal views.”

“We cannot ignore the views expressed by the Law Minister. His views on the suspicions prevailing in the death of J Jayalalithaa, like – why was an angiogram not carried out for her and why was the option of taking her abroad for treatment, rejected? – etc, cannot be dismissed,” Jayakumar said.

“I hope you (Press) would agree that the truth can be brought out only if some persons are examined in an appropriate way – say, by taking them into police custody,” he added.

To a question as to whether steps would be taken to interrogate those involved in treatment given to Jayalalithaa by taking them into police custody, Jayakumar said, “If the Government feels such a step is necessary, it would make such a move.”

However, Panneerselvam declined to comment on the remarks of Shanmugam saying, “It is his personal view.”