Chided for returning late, teen kills drunk father

Police say Venkatesan (52), a painter by profession, was residing with his wife Kannagi (48) and two sons in Mogappair West.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a horrible twist to revelry, a teenager killed his father, who was under the influence of alcohol, following a brawl. Police say Venkatesan (52), a painter by profession, was residing with his wife Kannagi (48) and two sons in Mogappair West.

On Monday night, Naveen Kumar, 19-year-old son of Venkatesan, went out to celebrate New Year’s eve.

Though he promised to return by midnight, he came only at 2 am. 
Kannagi stopped Naveen at the gate and scolded him for returning late. While the mother and son were involved in a heated argument, Venkatesan, who had consumed alcohol and slept off, woke up and confronted Naveen. The argument soon turned into a scuffle and Naveen Kumar is said to have pushed his dad.

“Venkatesan hit the wall and the iron gate and sustained head injuries. Kannagi and Naveen  rushed him to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer.
Later, Kannagi did not want her son to be punished and lied to police that her husband fell in a drunken stupor and died. However, she spilt the truth after a proper inquiry.

Nolambur police have booked Naveen Kumar and arrested him. He was later remanded in judicial custody. The body of Venkatesan has been sent for postmortem.

