For Sailaja, With Love

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As soon as I walk into The Folly studio in Amethyst Café on White’s Road, Sailaja Anam’s family gets up to welcome me. Sailaja walks me through the many paintings displayed under the bright yellow lights. The 79-year-old’s first solo exhibition, titled ‘Visions’, had 30 oil paintings that she had drawn over the course of over 50 years.

The first painting that catches my attention, placed prominently at the entrance of the studio, is a portrait of Sailaja and her daughter, Dr Tanuja Reddy, when Tanuja was only a few years old. Pointing to the painting beside it, which showed three young children at the beach, Sailaja said, “This is my granddaughter, and these are my other grandchildren.”

Coming from a small village named Mypadu in Andhra Pradesh, Sailaja’s love for art began when she was 25 years old. The paintings that lined the walls at Amethyst depicted scenes from her village, recreations of pictures from magazines like The Reader’s Digest, and sights from her travels with her family. “My grandson Cherith organised all of this. I just paint and keep it in the storeroom in my house. I have around 300 paintings there,” she said.

Cherith Reddy smiled, and said, “She deserves the recognition for her art. She’s given a lot to everyone, and doesn’t take care of herself. She’s always been a caregiver, and the spotlight has never been on her. She’s never been validated.” He explained that he had grown up seeing the art collecting dust in his grandmother’s house, but knew that they were special. According to Cherith’s girlfriend Nitika Sachdev, the eyes in his grandmother’s paintings are very telling, and her art has a playful tone to it that makes it accessible to everyone. After my interview was over, Cherith got up and told his family that he had to leave as he was getting late for his flight to Delhi. He gave his grandmother a hug and left the studio. Sailaja held open the door for him, and carefully closed the door behind him.

“I am very happy that I held my first exhibition. Just the other day, some children came and said that they were inspired by me and my work. I suppose I’m lucky because of my family’s support. Everybody was so willing to come together and make this happen,” said Sailaja softly. Although she says she cannot explain why she paints certain subjects, her emotional connect to certain scenes are evident in the way she speaks of her paintings.

Her muse and support system, she said, is her daughter Tanuja. When she was living in England forty years ago, Sailaja would visit her every year, and Tanuja would buy her art books, take her to museums and galleries in the city, and buy her paints and canvases to use. Without a teacher to guide her, Sailaja learned all she knows through these books and museum visits, and would spend her days back in Mypadu painting.

Sailaja’s favourite painter is the French impressionist artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir, known for his depiction of feminine sensuality. “I read about Renoir in the art books that my daughter gave me. Monet and all the others are good, but Renoir’s depiction of women, and his style, was very good,” said Sailaja.

“My mother was ahead of her times. We come from a well-known political family in Nellore — if you mention the Anams there, they all know who you’re talking about. My grandfather was the home minister in Andhra Pradesh. My mother was block printing in 1976 when block printing was not happening anywhere. She even block printed the dress I’m wearing today, look,” said Tanuja, gesturing to her blue kurti with red, yellow and orange flowers pressed on. Tanuja explained that her mother’s drive and passion surpassed the arts — Sailaja cared for a 25-hectre farm by herself, handled a poultry farm with 10,000 birds for 22 years, and currently maintains a mango orchard in her home. “This was 30, 40 years ago.

To see a woman, alone, working in the fields, was unheard of. There was so much judgement. But, my mother had a passion for all these things, and so she just did it,” said Tanuja. As my interview drew to a close, Sailaja noted down my number carefully and promised to call me and inform me of her next exhibition. “I’ll call you only to talk, just to spend time,” she said, walking me to the door. As I left the studio, she holds open the door, and carefully closes it behind me.