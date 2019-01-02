Healthy plants for butterflies to thrive on

Ganesh Babu N M By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Butterfly is a single word that brings peace and beauty when you hear it. Therefore, butterflies are illustrated as the icon of beauty, peace and freedom. Butterflies are colourful, pretty and super-active too. They are an important element in the world of pollinating insects.

The diversity and abundance of butterflies are considered as indications of a healthy and sustainable ecosystem. Adult butterflies lay eggs on specific species of plants that the caterpillars can feed on.

People who are interested in butterflies give importance to the plants which produce only nectar. These plants can feed only the adult butterflies, but not the caterpillars. Therefore, it is inevitable to conserve/grow plants that adult butterflies prefer to lay eggs on. One such important caterpillar feeding plant is Aristolochia indica L of the family Aristolochiaceae. Existence of Ishwari is considered very critical for the survival of at least four species of butterflies such as Common Birdwing, Southern Birdwing, Crimson and Common Rose. The specific epithet ‘aristochiae’ in the scientific name of the Common Rose butterfly, Pachiopta aristolochiae reveals complete dependency of this species of butterfly on this particular genus of plants.

Ishwari is also well-known medicinal plant. In Siddha, it is known as Garuda kodi or Ishwara mooli. In Kannada, it is known as Ishwari beru. Root powder is orally administered for treating rat-bite or snake-bite poisoning. Roots are finely made into a paste by adding little of lime juice and is applied locally for the treatment of herpes. Leaf Juice is administered orally in case of cough.

Ishwari is a perennial twiner. The stems are weak and grooved. Leaves are alternate, 3-6 x 2-2.5 cm, very variable, smooth and three-nerved from the base. Inflorescence are racemes, axillary and terminal, up to 5 cm long. Flowers are 5 cm long; slender, lobes purplish-green; tubes up to 2.5 cm long, base inflated with a rim below; mouth oblique, recurved. Fruits’ capsules are 3.5 x 2 cm, globose-oblong. Seeds are numerous, 5 mm across, and laterally-winged.

Its global distribution is restricted to India and Sri lanka. It is found on the wayside thickets, scrub forests, among grasses and rocky boulders.