New year new you

By Express News Service

With the start of a new year, CE gives you a low-down on all the trends that will take 2019 by storm.

Fashion

From the rise of natural fabrics, sustainable fashion, athleisure-wear, neo-boho to hippy modernism styles, 2018 was a phenomenal year for the fashion world. As we saunter into 2019, we bring you a report of fashion trends that will be big this year.

The return of baggys and bell bottoms

Retro will make a comeback and pants will flare this year. The 70s bell-bottoms will soon become a wardrobe essential. Purani Sanjeevirajan, stylist-cum-designer, says baggy-cut straight jeans will replace the good ol’ skinny jeans. Well, it’s safe to say that they won’t be the most hated pant shapes anymore!

Statement Pockets

If you are a student looking to revamp or just add a few apparels to your wardrobe go pockets! Purani Sanjeevirajan, stylist-cum-designer, says pockets — big, small or pretty — are an all-time favourite. “Dresses with huge pockets will be one of the hot trends this year. It’s more of comfort clothing,” she says. The trend has trickled down to children’s clothing as well. So, cute dresses for tiny-tots with pockets are a big thumbs up.

A pop of prints and colours

Chennaiites have always been open to new styles and trends. “This summer, we will see men flaunting a lot more prints, women flaunting clothes with a mix of prints and bold colours...it’s going to be exciting,” says city-based designer and founder of sustainable fashion label Madippu, Meenakshi N. On the formal wear front, she says we will see a similar scenario but sans the print.

Hair

The only thing messy in ethnic and chic fashionistas' lives are their buns. From the braided seashell bun to the donut bun, here are some tips on the perfect up-do for your evening outing.

A synergy of fashion and comfort

In 2018 a few fashion trends were experimental, interspersed with sartorial quirks, and borderline uncomfortable to say the least. Meenakshi says that 2019 will be a breath of fresh air, and open the doors for fashion that makes a statement. “I am predicting that this year will see most people turning towards loose-fitting pants and blouses or shirts, as opposed to the pencil fit pants that have been ruling the roost. Pencil-fit pants will always be in vogue in a country like India as it suits both the Indian and western sensibilities but, people have definitely started seeing beyond that,” she says.

Classy comfort

Sringa Syam, makeup artist and founder of Kabooki Mua

Updo hairstyles are the most sought-after when it comes to my work and is going to be a trendsetter in 2019. Most of my brides enjoy updo because it keeps away the sweat and hassle with all the garlands. From a styling point of view, it’s very classy and at the same time, allows you to get creative. Either you go with a string of flowers on the outline of the bun, or insert flowers all over the bun, depending on the outfit and theme. We’ve also noticed this hairdo appearing in films quite often. It’s a popular bridal look to carry with grace and elegance.

Bow on top

Karishma Sehgal, The Baksa Project

As someone who is constantly working with old fabrics and scraps, I usually have tonnes of pieces and strips of leftover fabric that I hate throwing away. This messy top-knot with a fabric-scrap headband then becomes my go-to look, especially on a bad hair day or when I’m in a rush. It’s fun and super-simple to create. All you need to do is throw your hair up in a messy high bun, take a strip of fabric scrap to tie around your head like a bow and you’re set!

Jewellery

Jewellery in 2019 can make or break your look. From statement pieces to large ornaments, make your accessories your canvas and experiment with sizes, colours and styles. From hoops to jhumkas, chokers to necklaces, make your clothes take a back seat and let the jewellery do the talking

Make a statement

Gina Joseph, Founder, Zola India says, “On my list would be statement pieces of jewellery (necklaces, rings, earrings, bangles). Next is layering, especially with necklaces. Handcrafted and unique pieces that have a story and become a conversation starter, as well as bracelets and noserings in quirky shapes and sizes, are going to be big this year.”

Don’t shy away from experimenting

Gina shares, “My biggest tip would be to wear what you love and totally own your look. Trends are great, but follow what you’re comfortable in and that will make you stand out. That being said, don’t shy away from experimenting from time to time and surprise the world around you.”

Time to bulk up

Ameya Jacob, fashion consultant, says, “Like in 2018, even 2019 would see the return of jewellery that is loud, colourful, and statement-making. We might see more of bulkier hoops and sculptural ear cuffs that embellish the whole ear instead of just the lobes. Celestial jewellery, which is already loved by a lot of millennials, might find their place in 2019. Extra-long necklaces and multiple strand chains will stay in fashion.

The bigger the better

Raji Anand, founder, Rahi Anand Designs, says, “I think the biggest trend in 2019 would be big and large jewellery. Chunkier jewellery will be the flavour of the year.”

Dress minimal,

accessorise maximum

Being socially active is making people push the envelope and while their garments may have a minimalistic tone, they make it a point to make the jewellery stand out.

Bold and beautiful

The market is extremely experimental and trendy, so designs will get bolder and be more ‘out there.’

Top picks

Big exaggerated hoops, statement link chains, handcuffs, 90’s trendsetting footwear, and over-the-top eyewear are the must-haves this year.

Personal choice

Hoop earrings, statement necklaces, cocktail rings, interesting waist/ head accessories and anklets are Gina’s top five picks for 2019.

Make-Up

Every year brings a slew of interesting and strange make-up trends. 2018 began with colourful lids and ended with shaved eyebrows. While we try to forget some of the more terrifying eyebrow designs, city-based MUA Roshni Ahuja tells us of nine trends to look out for in 2019.

What’s up, Brow?

Roshni says the trend of starkly arched and filled eyebrows will slowly fade away. It would be replaced by more natural-looking eyebrows. “I see the feathery brow coming back into fashion. Honestly, the main theme is that I predict that less will be more,” she said.

Highlight up the way

While the bronzer and blush will still be used to achieve a sun-kissed look, the dramatic use of highlighter will go down, only to be used to achieve a more subtle sheen. “A lot of people are really heavy-handed with their highlighter, and it does not look natural. I think now, we’re all realising that a lot of highlighting isn’t as attractive as we thought,” she says.

A less firm foundation

The last year saw many people caking on foundation and concealer. Layer upon layer of make-up would be applied, in an attempt to follow social media MUA trends, said Roshni. However, she predicts that many will turn towards more natural foundations and concealers. “People will use minimal products on their face. I’ve seen a lot of people using BB creams and CC creams. I expect both medium and buildable foundations to get back in trend,” she said. This change, she expects, will occur as more people realise that social media make-up is exaggerated and amplified by beauty lights.

Brush away the hate

While many people used sponges and brushes for application due to it being more hygienic and preventing the formation of fingerprint marks on skin, Roshni is of the opinion that more people have begun to ditch applicators for their fingers. “I sometimes do blend my concealer with my fingers, and it honestly looks better than when I use brushes,” she said.

Make me blush!

Blush will never go out of vogue. Blush and bronzer achieve a beautiful, sun-kissed look for all those wanting to ease up on makeup. Roshni provides a handy tip, saying, “Put some bronzer on your eyes, if you have small eyes. It really opens up your eyes and makes you look fresh and awake.”



Self care is skin care

“One thing I will give social media MUAs is that they really taught all of us about proper skin care and all the right steps in caring for your skin. While facemasks are still being used, I see more people looking at night creams, day creams, and even under-eye creams,” says Roshni, adding that people should look at products suiting their skin type. She does insist that everyone removes their makeup properly before bed, as that tends to clog pores and cause breakouts.

Men too!

Roshni explains that she sees a lot more grooms, too, interested in makeup for their wedding “Men are also trying to take an effort during their weddings — if women can go through so much to look beautiful on their special day, men should too! They are realising that there are a lot of pictures that are going to be taken, so they try to look their best,” she shares.

Scary shadows

2018’s trend of using colour on the eyes began with social media stars using extravagant colours to light up their look. Roshni now expects matte eyeshadows to come back in vogue, with make-up enthusiasts using matte colours on their eyes. “Shimmers are going out of fashion. They’re done with their shine and mattes are now coming back,” she says.

I’m a model, too

Many models use only BB cream and a bit of eyeliner to achieve a more natural, fresh face. Many also refrain from using powder-based products and prefer cream-based products, and this includes contour and blush. 2019 is expected to have more of this in store.