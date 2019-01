By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An amusement park premises off East Coast Road was vandalised on New Year’s eve after a group of visitors expressed disappointment over food and liquor not being served as was promised by the organisers.

Police say that around 50 visitors had paid for new year celebrations at an amusement park and when the food and liquor was not served as promised, they began breaking the furniture and bottles. Police resorted to lathi charge, after which the agitators dispersed.