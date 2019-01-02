Only two State departments using GeM; government seeks report

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Only five State departments have enrolled so far with the national procurement portal Government e-Marketplace (GeM), which was launched two years ago as an end-to-end solution for the procurement of common-use goods and services by various departments. Of those five, only two departments have so far made any purchase through the portal.

The slow pace of registration – at a time when the Information Technology Department is trying to push the initiative – has irked the State government, which has sought an action-taken report from all departments. The idea of the portal is to completely automate the public procurement process nationally for better accountability.

So far, the two government departments from Tamil Nadu have made 4,037 transactions worth `70 crore. “We are taking efforts to ensure that all departments use the GeM portal for procurement processes,” said an IT department official. Sources also added that the issue of departments failing to register with the national procurement portal was raised at a high-level meeting of top officials.

GeM is used by the ministries and departments of Centre and State governments, public sector undertakings, autonomous institutions and local bodies. In the last two years, the portal recorded 8 lakh transactions worth `12,239 crore across India.

GeM has nearly 27.9 thousand buyer organisations registered and about 1.43 lakh sellers and service providers offering more than 4.86 lakh products and services. The portal contributes about 20-25 per cent of the overall savings for the Centre.