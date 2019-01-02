Home Cities Chennai

Only two State departments using GeM; government seeks report

Of those five, only two departments have so far made any purchase through the portal. 

Published: 02nd January 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Only five State departments have enrolled so far with the national procurement portal Government e-Marketplace (GeM), which was launched two years ago as an end-to-end solution for the procurement of common-use goods and services by various departments. Of those five, only two departments have so far made any purchase through the portal. 

The slow pace of registration – at a time when the Information Technology Department is trying to push the initiative – has irked the State government, which has sought an action-taken report from all departments. The idea of the portal is to completely automate the public procurement process nationally for better accountability. 

So far, the two government departments from Tamil Nadu have made 4,037 transactions worth `70 crore. “We are taking efforts to ensure that all departments use the GeM portal for procurement processes,” said an IT department official. Sources also added that the issue of departments failing to register with the national procurement portal was raised at a high-level meeting of top officials.

GeM is used by the ministries and departments of Centre and State governments, public sector undertakings, autonomous institutions and local bodies. In the last two years, the portal recorded 8 lakh transactions worth `12,239 crore across India. 

GeM has nearly 27.9 thousand buyer organisations registered and about 1.43 lakh sellers and service providers offering more than 4.86 lakh products and services. The portal contributes about 20-25 per cent of the overall savings for the Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government e-Marketplace Information Technology Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp