Plans of park in lake area at Chitlapakkam irk residents

After almost a decade of struggle, residents of Chitlapakkam managed to reclaim a portion of the Chitlapakkam Lake which was being used as a dumpsite.

Residents urge PWD to redo the bund around the lake

By Samuel Merigala 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After almost a decade of struggle, residents of Chitlapakkam managed to reclaim a portion of the Chitlapakkam Lake which was being used as a dumpsite. But, they fear they may lose it again in the name of ‘aesthetic restoration’ of the lake. 

The former dumpsite was layered with soil last week with the possibility of a surprise National Green Tribunal inspection even as the waste hasn’t been completely removed. And now the town panchayat is planning to convert the space into a park. 

“We pushed for an alternate dumping site and reclamation of the existing dumpsite, so the lake can be restored,” said Sunil Jayaraman, a local activist, claiming the park may make way for encroachments in future. 

Revenue records show that the dumpsite is indeed part of the lake, but over time a bund has been formed cutting out the dumpsite from the lake. The bund in this section was not redone during the restorations which took place last year. 

“The PWD must desilt and deepen this section and redo the bund,” said Bala Chandar, an activist, explaining sewage outfalls must also be addressed to restore the lake.

When contacted, K Mahesh, executive officer of the Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat, said that there were plans to build a park in the dumpsite area. “We are planning to build a park and operate boats in the lake provided the PWD gives us permission to do so,” he said.

