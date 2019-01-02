Ramadoss demands ban on TikTok app, says it leads to social disaster

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Government should take steps to impose a ban on the TikTok Android app which is leading to social disasters among the users in general, and the youth in particular, urged Dr S Ramadoss, PMK founder, in a statement.

“The app was introduced under the pretext of being useful for the development of youth. But, now it has become a force as a social disaster,” observed Dr S Ramadoss.

He further added, “The computer and network surveillance agency of US has recommended that a ban should be implemented on the app for users below 16 years. The app’s contents are being strictly monitored in France and other countries.

The future of the youth would be severely affected if their attention is diverted by such apps. In order to prevent such kind of attention diversion, the said app should be monitored and checked. Hence, the Government should take steps to impose a ban on the app,” he urged.