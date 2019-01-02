Home Cities Chennai

Road rash — 7 dead, 174 injured in accidents on New Year night

A total of seven people lost their lives in road accidents on the New Year’s eve across the city with most of them being motorcyclists and youth. 

CHENNAI: The excitement prevailing in the last few hours of 2018 was marred with a number of road accidents that occurred in the city despite efforts and safety precautions put in place by the police and other agencies.  

A total of seven people lost their lives in road accidents on the New Year’s eve across the city with most of them being motorcyclists and youth. 

Besides, around 174 people were left injured, as per the data compiled from three of the four major government hospitals in the city alone. 

The 108 government emergency helpline number also kept buzzing through the night with over 880 distress calls of which 130 cases related to road traffic accidents (some of them may be calls for the same accident).

Despite police efforts, rash and drunken driving by motorists was a common site. As many as 263 people were booked by police for drunken driving and 233 for riding triples on motorbikes, said the city police. 
In most cases, the victims or the perpetrator of the accidents were either teenagers or youngsters in early twenties. 

For example, Narasimman, 40, was on his way home on his bike at around 9.40 pm when a motorbike driven by one Samsuddin, 22, hit him. The accident happened on theNerkundram Ponamallee High Road. “Passersby who witnessed the accident, rushed Narasimman to the hospital but he was declared brought dead,” said a police officer.

Three hours later, around 12.40 am, D Purushothaman, 19, a resident of Velachery, was riding his two-wheeler on 100 feet road when another two-wheeler, that came from the opposite direction, rammed Purushothaman, killing him on the spot. Police said they are yet to identify the other vehicle involved in the accident. 

In yet another accident, S Dinesh, 18, of Thirumullaivoyal, was riding on his motorbike on the Puzhal to Tambaram bypass road when he was knocked down by a cab passing through the road.
Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar inspected those admitted at the hospitals at midnight and enquired about the treatment being given to the patients.

