Sailor duo tides over choppy waters to clinch gold in nationals

Vadapalli Nithin Kumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: How does it feel to win after slipping down? One should ask Navyn Prabhakar and Neelanand R, who clinched a gold medal in their first attempt in sailing 420 Class after slipping into waters many times during the practice sessions.

Navyn and Neel have been sailing for eight and five years respectively. They have a single-minded goal — to take part in the Olympics. The Chennai-based sailing duo were rivals till the last youth nationals, where they sailed boats in the Optimist category. This year they took up a challenge and paired up to overcome rough practice sessions ahead of the YAI Youth Nationals Sailing Championship which concluded on Sunday.

The main difference between Optimist Class (the category Navyn and Neel sailed till last year nationals) and 420 Class is the size of the boats. In the latter, the boat is bigger and heavier. Considering its humongous body, the boat should be handled by two sailors. Initially, in the practice sessions before the national event, Neel slipped into waters while controlling the boat on windy days. “Confidently, I took up the 420 Class to sail, but we understood the real challenges only when we got into the sea. I have fallen into the water many times and Navyn had to control the boat all alone for a while. But, I think, all those lessons gave us the glory, and hence we paired up. I hope we do well in the Indian International Regatta as well, which will start today,” said 15-year-old Neel, who is a class 10 student of Don Bosco School of Excellence.

For debutant 420 Class sailors, Gaja cyclone was another hurdle to cross. Although the cyclone did not have much impact in Chennai, it had developed high pressures in water while they were practicing. “We started practicing rigorously for this event only a month ago. It was a huge task for us to sail in the high pressure as we both are lightweight. It became tough for us to handle high wind pressure,” said Navyn, a class 12 student of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

The sailing journey for the duo kicked off in contrasting ways. It was Navyn’s elder brother Praveen Prabhakar, who introduced sailing to the teenager when he was eight years old. Praveen was among the top sailors from the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association, who joined an IT firm after a 12-year-sailing career, last year.

Neel’s journey in sailing started in an unexpected way. When the then 10-year-old was loitering in the beach he saw sailors taking on the high current waves. It caught his eye and he made up his mind to take up sailing as his career. The duo is now ready to tide over bigger challenges.