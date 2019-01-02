Six men die in Chennai road accidents during New Year celebrations

By PTI

CHENNAI: Six men, who were out on the streets here during celebrations welcoming the new year, died in road accidents at various locations, police said Tuesday.

Over 10 non-fatal accidents were recorded across the city and suburbs late Monday, mostly involving youths, they said.

There were 16 non-fatal accidents recorded last year while eight people died, police said.

On January 1, 2017, 10 people died while there were 31 non-fatal accidents, they said.

Also, cases under the Motor Vehicles Act were registered against 263 men for drunk driving, and 33 for over speeding between December 31 night and early hours of January 1 this year.

The police also held special camps in 57 locations on new year's eve and sensitised people on the perils of violating traffic regulations.

As many as 2,000 police personnel were deployed as part of security measures on New year's eve in the city.