Solar panels in Metro station’s parking shed

By Express News Service

To achieve energy security and promote the use of green energy, Chennai Metro Rail has installed 380 KWp solar power plant on the roofs of two- and four-wheeler parking sheds at three Metro stations — Anna Nagar East, Pachiappas College and Nehru Park.

The plant is expected to generate around 45,600 units per month and save around `12 lakh per year for CMRL. “These solar plant projects were executed under Zero Capital Investment by CMRL and based on the model under Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Scheme on monthly tariff basis payment,” said an official release from CMRL.

Another 4.2 MW will be added to the existing solar capacity of 3.76 MW which is expected to be completed by February 2019. Two months ago, CMRL had installed 103 KW solar photovoltaic systems in the ancillary buildings of four underground Metro stations of Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar Tower, Anna Nagar East and Shenoy Nagar.