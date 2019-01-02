Tamil Nadu government rolls out Rs 81-crore New Year gift for coconut farmers

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Putting the final toll of coconut trees at around 68 lakh when cyclone Gaja hit the coast one-and-half months ago, the State government has rolled out a livelihood package worth Rs 81 crore in the first phase for affected coconut growers in Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Tiruchy, Madurai and Dindigul.

The package includes supply of 35 lakh coconut seedlings and cultivation of millets, pulses and oilseeds as intercrops with a view to sustain the income of the affected coconut growers till the saplings to be planted, give economic yield in 4 - 5 years. The G.O in this regard was issued on Monday.

Of the total allocation, Rs 17.50 crore would be spent on providing coconut seedlings while `20 crore has been allocated for intercropping of millets, pulses and oilseeds. Besides, Rs 43.51 crore would be spent on promoting drip irrigation for the above so that judicious use of water will be ensured.

Since the farmers are likely to purchase coconut seedlings from government and private nurseries for replanting and also go for certain other varieties of trees, it is proposed to initially take steps for providing assistance in planting of new coconut seedlings in an area of about 20,000 hectares through government nurseries. Based on further need for coconut seedlings from government sources, the requirement will be reviewed and further action will be taken after March.

On the strategies for inter-cropping, it is programmed to promote millets like ragi, maize and Kuthiraivali, in an area of 5,000 hectares in the affected districts, with financial assistance of Rs 2.70 crore with 100 per cent assistance to farmers. More than 90 per cent of the affected area, falls in delta districts wherein ADT3, ADT 5 of black gram, are the popular pulse varieties which grow well utilising the residual moisture as well as show good resistance to Yellow Mosaic Virus (YMV) in these areas. Likewise, TMV3 and TMV4 are the gingelly varieties preferred by farmers suitable to these tracts. Hence, the State government has written to the Centre, seeking a relaxation of norms for utilising less than 10-year-old varieties and permit to use any varieties of millets, pulses and gingelly (sesame) as a special case to save the livelihood of Gaja cyclone-affected farmers.

Coconut is cultivated predominantly by small and marginal farmers and at this hour, creating awareness and educating farmers to increase yield by effective utilisation of water, is important. “The water requirement of coconut under the conventional method, is 200 to 300 litres per day whereas under the drip irrigation system, the requirement is only 75-100 litres per day, thereby saving 45 per cent of water. Moreover, the yield increase is reported to be 30 per cent under drip system. So, it is proposed to cover 15,000 hectares at a cost of Rs 43.51 crore,” the GO added.