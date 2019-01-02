Home Cities Chennai

Train your hyperactive pup

Is he just playful, naughty and a lively dog or is he actually hyperactive? If he is indeed a hyperactive dog, he will be seen jumping at people, running around with excitement.

Published: 02nd January 2019

By Express News Service

Is he just playful, naughty and a lively dog or is he actually hyperactive? If he is indeed a hyperactive dog, he will be seen jumping at people, running around with excitement. Though it might look like he is happy, he is actually unsure of his act, and tends to be confused and unhappy.

You would notice that when you with play with him he gets rough at times, usually accompanied by low growls and nipping. No matter how adorable it may seem at first, when you are consistently being nipped or being scratched at during play and knowingly rough housed, it becomes unmanageable and annoying. Some dogs also bark in addition. In this state of high energy and excitement when we shout or scold back in response, it only ends up exciting the dog further adding to the chaos.

Firstly, you need to thus calm him down. Correct his jumping and nipping behavior when he is just about to and not after. Keep him on leash so that you can control him physically and stop him when required. When he goes into his hyperactive frenzy, either take him out for a brisk walk until he relaxes. Crate training will also help him stay put and calm down in the process. Ignore excitement and remember to only reward calm behavior.

 Do not instigate your dog with actions or phrases that trigger him into hyper mode. Outdoor activities will help spend the excess pent up energy that he has. A basic obedience will help as well.

