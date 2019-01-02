Home Cities Chennai

Velachery Main Road to get two more lanes

The State Highways Department has begun the expansion of Velachery Main Road between Sembakkam and Gowrivakkam.

Published: 02nd January 2019

The two lanes will be added in the stretch within three months, once funds are sanctioned

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Highways Department has begun the expansion of Velachery Main Road between Sembakkam and Gowrivakkam. Many commercial encroachments on this stretch have been removed and a few houses on the road will be demolished to add two lanes to this arterial road. 

The expansion comes more than two years after it was announced in 2016. Officials in the Highways Department blamed the delay on legal issues. “A few residents had gotten a stay and halted progress in our expansion of the Velachery Main Road in this stretch,” said an official, overseeing the expansion works.
It is learned that two lanes will be added in the stretch within three months, once funds are sanctioned. “We are doing preliminary works to ensure work is completed at the earliest,” said the official.

This stretch of the Velachery Main Road has seen a monumental increase in traffic in the last five years and the two lanes are expected to provide relief to commuters. “Motorists on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam prefer joining the Velachery Main Road via the Santhoshapuram First Main Road. So there is heavy traffic here,” said M Sudhir, a resident of Gowrivakkam. 

Officials said that this heavy inflow of traffic from outlying areas is why the Highways Department has taken up this stretch on a priority basis.

While expansion on this stretch is all set to begin, the Highways Department is yet to touch the heavily encroached Selaiyur section of the Velachery Main Road, which is a major bottleneck responsible for traffic.

Work was supposed to begin along the stretch in January 2018. The Department had planned to reclaim fifty feet on either side of the 300-metre stretch but there has been no progress since.

