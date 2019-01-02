Woman, daughter get `4 lakh accident relief after six years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six years after a woman and her daughter were injured in an accident involving a State Express Transport Corporation bus near Tiruchy, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded a total compensation of `4,44,000 to both victims.

On June 10, 2013, the mother and daughter B Selvi and B Vallinayaki, residents of Kilpauk, were travelling in a private bus and while the bus was nearing the Palur Colony Road junction, an SETC bus coming from the opposite direction lost control and dashed against the private bus, injuring the two women.

The counsel for the family argued that it was due to the negligence of the bus driver that the daughter and mother suffered fractures on limbs, losing teeth.

The MTC counsel argued the left tyre of the bus burst unexpectedly and dashed against the private bus, which resulted in the accident.

However, the tribunal, headed by K Ayyappan, based on the reports, observed, “No evidence is available to prove that the bus driver is not responsible for the accident except the interested testimony of the driver of the government bus.” Hence the tribunal came to the conclusion that the accident occurred only due to the rash and negligent driving of the driver.

The tribunal awarded Selvi `3,40,000 and her daughter Vallinayaki `1,04,000, based on the medical reports.