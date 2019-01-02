Home Cities Chennai

Woman, daughter get `4 lakh accident relief after six years

The MTC counsel argued the left tyre of the bus burst unexpectedly and dashed against the private bus, which resulted in the accident. 

Published: 02nd January 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six years after a woman and her daughter were injured in an accident involving a State Express Transport Corporation bus near Tiruchy, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded a total compensation of `4,44,000 to both victims. 

On  June 10, 2013, the mother and daughter B Selvi and B Vallinayaki, residents of Kilpauk, were travelling in a private bus and while the bus was nearing the Palur Colony Road junction, an SETC bus coming from the opposite direction lost control and dashed against the private bus, injuring the two women.

The counsel for the family argued that it was due to the negligence of the bus driver that the daughter and mother suffered fractures on limbs, losing teeth. 

The MTC counsel argued the left tyre of the bus burst unexpectedly and dashed against the private bus, which resulted in the accident. 

However, the tribunal, headed by  K Ayyappan, based on the reports, observed, “No evidence is available to prove that the bus driver is not responsible for the accident except the interested testimony of the driver of the government bus.”  Hence the tribunal came to the conclusion that the accident occurred only due to the rash and negligent driving of the driver. 

The tribunal awarded Selvi `3,40,000 and her daughter Vallinayaki `1,04,000, based on the medical reports. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp