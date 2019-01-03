Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: My family decided to go zero waste and plastic free in as many aspects as possible. One of the basic most items we replaced was plastic carry bags with cloth bags. This is a step many homemakers have taken. Cloth refrigerator bags can be used for storing vegetables.

Several multi-compartment bags are available in the market. Cloth bags have a good capacity. They can be washed, dried and reused. Quite a few shops sell plates, cups and cutleries made of bamboo, sugarcane starch and cornstarch.

We replaced our plastic vessels with stainless steel, copper and terracotta, which are available in local shops and even on the roadside. I use tiny cloth pouches for purchasing whenever I go shopping. I use stainless steel or earthern pots instead of non-stick utensils.

Ceramic and glass bowls can be used inside microwave ovens. I use wooden spatulas for stirring and sautéing. I have made it a point to carry water bottles while travelling. We carry stainless steel boxes and straws to restaurants and refuse to use what they offer.

When it comes to cooking, I make all the necessary spices myself at home, so this reduces the number of plastic packets in which store-bought spices are packed. We buy oil from wholesale cold press shops (marachekku) in our container in bulk.

We buy fruits, vegetables and provisions from the local farmers market and it helps avoid buying packaged goods. They sell it in bulk which you can pack in your containers or bags.

We make cleaning solutions, soaps and detergents at home, further reducing plastic. We use rags for wiping and cleaning instead of foam ones and paper towels. We believe in donating unused products instead of throwing away, and also compost organic waste and recycle paper waste. We try to reuse as much as possible.