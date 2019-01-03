Home Cities Chennai

Ascendas-Signbridge acquires land in Chennai for building International IT park

As an expansion of Ascendas-Singbridge Group’s iconic International Tech Park brand, the development will be named International Tech Park Chennai – Radial Road, after the flagship ITPC – Taramani.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ascendas-Singbridge Group, a leading sustainable urban development and business space solutions provider, on Thursday announced the acquisition of a 12.20-acre land parcel in Chennai to be developed into an IT park.

Acquired from GSquare Group, the land parcel is strategically located on Pallavaram–Thoraipakkam Road (also known as Radial Road), an upcoming IT corridor that is connected to Old Mahabalipuram Road and Grand Southern Trunk Road, the two existing major IT corridors in Chennai.

The first phase will offer approximately 1.10 million sq ft of Grade A business space and construction will commence soon based on approvals, an Ascendas-Sunbridge release stated.

As an expansion of Ascendas-Singbridge Group’s iconic International Tech Park brand, the development will be named International Tech Park Chennai (ITPC) – Radial Road, after the flagship ITPC – Taramani.

This will be the Group’s sixth property in Chennai, and will add to its current Chennai portfolio that comprises two IT parks (ITPC – Taramani & CyberVale), an integrated industrial development (OneHub Chennai), and two logistics and warehouse facilities at Oragadam and Periyapalayam by Ascendas-Firstspace.

