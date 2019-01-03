Don’t construe all spas, massage centres as brothels: Madras High Court

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that spas or massage centres should not be totally construed as brothel houses, the Madras High Court has asked the members of the public, more particularly, the police and the Magistrates, to change the mindset. The police, which has a specialised wing to investigate cases under the Immoral Trafficking Act, does not seem to resort to the provisions of Section 16 of the said Act.

By resorting to this section, there will be a lot of authenticity in their action, since information will be provided to the Magistrate by placing necessary materials and based on his/her direction, the police can take appropriate action. There are rotten apples in every business and stringent action must be taken against them. However, the police must get out of the mindset of painting all massage centres and spas as brothels, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said.

The judge was allowing a batch of writ petitions and criminal original petitions, seeking to quash the FIRs against various spas and to release the girls, who are therapists, kept in government homes. The police should conduct the investigation in a more professional manner in accordance with the provisions of the Act and arrangements should be made for maintaining direct observations on the premises and evidence of such observations should be recorded.

Even if traps are resorted to, other evidence collected over a period of time on the observations made on the premises/centre should also be adduced to strengthen the impression or inference of the continuous use of the place as a brothel. This will give a lot of authenticities while complying with the mandatory requirements under Section 15 of the Act.

In this case, the victims have filed petitions before this Court questioning the action of the respective police in branding them as prostitutes. The so-called confessions taken from the victims is verbatim identical and the Magistrate has proceeded to send them all, in a routine manner, to the Home, even without enquiring the genuineness of the facts projected by the police.

It is high time that the Magistrates deal with these types of cases with more sensitivity and ensure that genuine spas and massage centres are not labelled as brothels, said the judge and quashed the FIRs against the owners and ordered the immediate release of the staff members.