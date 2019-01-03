Home Cities Chennai

Elderly couple found dead at park in Ashok Nagar

“The couple went to Nagapattinam on December 20 to spend time with their only son Devendran’s family and returned to the City on December 27.

Published: 03rd January 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

poison drug

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An elderly couple who were working as maintenance staff in a corporation park at Ashok Nagar, killed themselves in their room within the park, by consuming pesticide. The deceased, Iruthayaraj (61) and his wife Pushpa Mary (58), were natives of Nagapattinam and had been working as contract staff of a private firm, maintaining the garden on 48th Street in Ashok Nagar for over a decade, said police.

At around 5.30 am on Wednesday, when residents of the locality went to the park for a morning walk, they saw the couple lying unconscious.

“They alerted the park supervisor, who in turn, alerted Ashok Nagar police station and the ambulance. However, since the ambulance staff confirmed that they were already dead, the bodies were sent to Omandurar government hospital for postmortem. While Pushpa was found dead inside their room, Iruthayaraj was found lying on the walking ramp with bleeding ears,” said a police officer. The preliminary report says that the couple consumed pesticide meant for the plants in the park.

“The couple went to Nagapattinam on December 20 to spend time with their only son Devendran’s family and returned to the City on December 27. They had given Rs 10,000 to Devendran and on December 31, transferred an additional Rs 2,500 from their bank account to the son’s account. It could not be confirmed whether there was any quarrel between the family members in Nagapattinam. The couple had prepared dinner, but chose to consume poison,” said the investigation officer.

Devendra, a labourer, is the only son of the couple and lives with his family at Nagapattinam. The couple did not want to depend on their son and wanted to lead life on their own, police quoted Devendran as saying. Ashok Nagar police have registered a case and handed over the bodies to Devendran after postmortem. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Nagar Death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp