Soon, all modes of transport to come under one umbrella

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight years after it received the Governor’s assent and was published in the gazette, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) Act and its relevant rules will be notified on January 16, 2019, to finally make the integrated functioning of Multi-Modal Transportation System a reality.

This was announced by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the State Assembly on Wednesday.

What does this mean for the Chennai commuter? If implemented well, CUMTA could ensure that a commuter could switch from, say, Chennai Metro to Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus to Mass Rapid Transit System trains with minimal hassle as all these public transport systems would be integrated to work together. In fact, once the CUMTA rules are notified, the proposed plan to have a universal travel card for all modes of transport is also likely to become a reality.

The CUMTA Act, which was aimed at framing an urban transport policy for the Chennai Metropolitan Area on the lines of the National Urban Transport Policy, received the assent of the Governor on November 27, 2010 and was published in the Tamil Nadu Gazette Extraordinary on December 2, 2010. However, as it had not been notified since then, it has only remained on paper.

As a result, the authority could not be formed delaying the integration of all public mass passenger transport modes by means of various measures such as routing and scheduling, the operation of feeder services and combined or common ticketing to facilitate seamless commuting options for the public.

The need for CUMTA became urgent in 2018 when the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed an agreement with the Government of India to fund Intelligent Transport Systems for Rs 500 crore.

The Second Master Plan, prepared by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), had highlighted the lack of coordination in urban transportation networks such as the Highways department, suburban railways, mass rapid transit system and the Metro. Currently, a staggering 10 different agencies are involved in traffic and transportation management in the Chennai Metropolitan area. These agencies are governed by various ministries and departments.

CUMTA would be a single body to monitor the implementation of various traffic and transportation measures, including promoting the cause of public mass passenger transport systems and regulating their operations, besides implementation of traffic and transportation infrastructure in the metropolitan area.

As a coordinating body, CUMTA would help institute integrated transport planning and decision-making. CUMTA would help give direction to the individual agencies and to the government’s overall transport strategy.

Across the world...

STIF (Transport Syndicate of the Ile de France) is a unified transport authority accountable for transportation of the whole region of Paris on all modes of ground transport

Transport for London (TfL) is an integrated transport authority accountable for London’s transport system. TfL is responsible for planning and operations of transport facilities in the city that involves more than 24 million commuters a day

The Land Transport Authority of Singapore (LTA) is the authority responsible for land transport development and regulation in Singapore



WHAT WILL CUMTA DO?