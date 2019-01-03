Successful operations by man and machine 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : I have had four knee surgeries and my only complaint is that I wish this technology was available earlier so that I could have played cricket for a few more years,” Padma Shri recipient Kapil Dev, the captain of the World Cup-winning cricket team in 1983, said on Wednesday at the launch of the robotic knee replacement facility at SIMS Hospital.

He emphasised the importance of technology but warned against total dependence on it. “Technology always helps and we are seeing that on the cricket field, too — today one can tell how the bowler is bowling, where the weak point is, where to pitch, what is a good point and so on,” he said. “I don’t believe that technology can improve you until and unless the doctor behind it or the people who are working behind that can put things in the right place.”

Recently, doctors at SIMS Hospital performed two back-to-back successful robotic total knee replacement surgeries for the first time in Tamil Nadu. The patients were senior citizens and the surgery was done using a robotic surgical system, NAVIO PFS. It is the latest advanced generation robotic intervention in joint replacement which has been developed in the USA.

“Robotic joint replacement surgery has many definitive benefits over tradition joint replacement surgery,” said Dr Vijay C Bose, joint director and senior consultant of the Institute of Orthopedics at SIMS Hospital. “It is a bone-conserving technology as it helps in preserving the natural anatomy. It enables the surgeon to operate with enhanced precision even during the most complex procedures and difficult cases.”

He said that lesser bone removal leads to less blood loss and hence provides a painless, faster and better post-operative outcome for the patient.

The doctors said patients are discharged within three to four days of the surgery and it was imperative for the patient to walk at least a bit on the day that the procedure is performed. While they admitted that the surgery would cost about `10,000-`15,000 more than a traditional knee replacement surgery, they said that this would be the case only in the initial days and with time the cost would come down as the volume of surgeries go up. They highlighted that in the operating theatre, they said it was ‘man and machine’ working together.

“The NAVIO robotic system reduces the possibilities of human error and ensures perfect alignment, leading to the longevity of the joint implant. Though this is high-end technology, in our hospital we have chosen not to make it expensive so that more patients can benefit from it,” said Dr Ashok Kumar PS, senior consultant of Department of Advanced Joint Replacement Surgery at SIMS Hospital. Actress Jyotika Suriya was the guest of honour and she praised the hospital for providing excellent care for her mother’s knee replacement surgery.