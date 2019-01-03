Home Cities Chennai

Trial in Ayanavaram rape case to begin at Mahila court on Jan 18

On Wednesday, all the 17 accused appeared before the Mahila court judge R N Manjula. Charges in the case were framed on December 20.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Trial in the Ayanavaram child rape case is set to begin on January 18. Totally, 81 witnesses are to be examined before a Mahila court on the High Court campus.

On Wednesday, all the 17 accused appeared before the Mahila court judge R N Manjula. Charges in the case were framed on December 20. The witnesses include magistrates who recorded statements of witnesses and doctors who treated the victim. 

The case was reported in July last year. Seventeen persons working in a gated community were arrested on charges of raping an 11-year-old girl over a period of time.

The 17 who were brought to the Mahila court were R Ravikumar, 56, M Suresh, 32,  A Rajasekar, 40, A Erald Bross, 58, B J Sugumaran, 65, N  Abishek, 23,  K Murugesu, 54, N Paramasivam, 60, N Palani, 40, A Jayaganesh, 28, P Gunasekaran, 55, N Babu, 36, B Deenadayalan, 50, A Jayaraman, 26, E Surya, 23, J Raja, 30 and A Umapathy, 42.

They had been charged under 376 (punishment for rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 372 ( selling minor for purposes of prostitution) IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The more than 300-page charge sheet was filed on September 16.

Ayanavaram rape case

