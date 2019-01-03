Home Cities Chennai

Two murdered at Tambaram and Minjur during New Year celebrations

Published: 03rd January 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead, hand

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two youth were murdered during New Year celebrations at Tambaram and Minjur here.
Police said M Viji (25) of Vannipakkam, near Minjur, was working in a private company. On Monday midnight, he had gone to Munichampedu village to celebrate New Year with his friends. They picked an argument with a few others from Anuppampattu. Soon a fight ensured, in which Viji was allegedly assaulted by the rivals, said a police officer. He was rushed to Stanley Government Hospital where he succumbed on Wednesday morning.

Minjur police registered a case and arrested Palani, Kaviyamathan, Karthik, Saranraj, Arun, Udhayakumar and Deepak all from Chinna Colony at Minjur. They were remanded to judicial custody.In another incident, a son of a Congress functionary was murdered at Tambaram. Police said S Yuvaraj (20) of Irumbuliyur, near East Tambaram, was the second son of Siva, a local Congress functionary.

He was pursuing second year in a polytechnic, police said. Yuvaraj and his friends were allegedly having a booze party. His body was found near a temple at Murugesan Street at Irumbuliyur on Tuesday evening. His father runs many businesses like real estate and a  shopping complex. Some rivalry in business is suspected to be the cause of the murder, said inspector Vijayaragavan.Selaiyur police registered a case and arrested four persons on Wednesday in connection with the crime. 

Four arrested
The four  arrested in connection with Yuvraj’s murder are S Mani (25), M Lenin Billa (27), N Raji (25) and A Mukesh (24) from Peerkankaranai

New Year celebrations Murder

