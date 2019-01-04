Beware of breaking traffic rules, you’re being watched

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Here’s a New Year ‘surprise’ for traffic violators! As many as 401 motorists were booked for traffic violations on new year’s eve using footage from CCTV cameras installed across the city roads. The city police said it was only “a beginning.” They are planning to continue to book motorists violating traffic by scanning the CCTV footage. “This is just the first stage. After scanning all the cameras, we will register more cases,” said Additional Commissioner of Traffic, A Arun.

The police have sent challans to the motorists based on the vehicle registration number and the address as per the Transport department records. “They can pay through cashless methods (either at the nearby police station or post office). If they fail to do so, their driving license will be cancelled,” said R Sudhakar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic (South).

The crackdown will not be a one-off. It will be continued throughout the year. “Many think not wearing helmets or jumping the signal is very simple. But we will issue challan to them also,” said Sudhakar.

The police have taken the initiative after they recently undertook a campaign to install CCTV cameras across the city.

Among the 401 violators booked on new year’s eve, 187 were for rash driving, 57 for speeding, 16 for tampering silencers and 141 of them for riding triples. “We did not book helmet-less riders because their numbers were so high,” said a traffic police officer.

“Those who don’t pay the fine, will not get clearance certificates for things like passport or visa,” said a traffic police officer.

A senior police officer said they are planning to work in co-ordination with the Transport department and prepare an united online platform so that the police can directly access the details of the motorists. Similarly, the police will also upload details of the violators which can be accessed by the Transport department officials.

Two arrested for damaging CCTV cams

Chennai: Two men have been arrested for allegedly damaging CCTV cameras installed by the residents at Pallikaranai. Based on the complaint filed by one Sukumar, the police arrested Prabhu, 22 and Mahesh, 25 of Kancheepuram. Police said, on December 27, the duo were found breaking the cameras installed at the Second Street, Sai Ganesh Nagar, Pallikaranai.